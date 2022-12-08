THAI resumes flights to Sapporo

BANGKOK, 9 December 2022: Thai Airways International has resumed flights from the Thai capital to Sapporo’s New Chitose Airport, responding to a surge in holiday bookings featuring Hokkaido.

Passengers on the inaugural flight, 8 December, were presented with souvenirs by HE Singtong Lapisatepun, Ambassador of Thailand to Japan. Also present at the event were THAI management and local media.

THAI operates a daily flight from Bangkok to Sapporo (until 30 April 2023).

TG670 departs from Bangkok at 2355 and arrives in Sapporo at 0820 (local time).

TG671 departs from Sapporo at 1000 (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 1550.

The flight time outbound to Sapporo is six hours and 30 minutes, while the return leg is seven hours and 50 minutes.

Skyscanner quotes a fare of THB59,260 return on THAI. That’s using the online travel agency Trip.com. It’s steep, considering Thai AirAsiaX quotes a fare of THB26,666 return. Google Flights has not been updated to show the THAI flights.

Thais enjoy visa exemption when visiting Japan for up to 30 days. Since October, Japan has been one of the most popular destinations alongside South Korea and Taiwan.

Currently, THAI operates 56 weekly flights to six destinations in Japan – Tokyo (Narita/Haneda), Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka and Sapporo.