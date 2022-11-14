KUCHING, 15 November 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board launched its second photography and videography competition last week to celebrate the power of art and creativity in showcasing the beauty and uniqueness of Sarawak.

Using the social media platform TikTok as an added element this time around, the competition adopts the theme “Hidden Gems of Sarawak.”

The competition is open to all Malaysians until 15 December 2022 and is supported by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) and the Sarawak Photo-Art Society (SPAS).

The photography contest is divided into four categories for two groups, namely students with a valid student ID and those under 18 years old, and the open group. The categories are Nature’s Wonders, Going Green, Sarawak at Night and My Hometown or My City. A Grand winner will be selected for the photography competition, in addition to the respective winners for each category. An individual is only eligible to win once. Those in the open group are also welcome to join the professional category that offers more lucrative prizes.

This year’s competition introduces three video categories – a documentary on responsible tourism for students, an open theme for professional videographers and a TikTok category.

Participants in the open categories pay a registration fee of MYR15, excluding students and those under 18 years old.

Upon registration, participants can submit five photos maximum in each category and one video.

Winners will be announced on Sarawak Tourist Board and Sarawak Photo Art Society’s Facebook and website https://stb.foto.org.my/.

STB’s inaugural Photography and Videography competition held last year received 1,652 photos and 45 video entries, respectively.

For more information on the contest, visit https://stb.foto.org.my/.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)