SWISS returns to Sri Lanka

SINGAPORE, 15 November 2022: Edelweiss/Swiss International Air Lines, a member of the Lufthansa Group, resumed direct nonstop flights from Switzerland to Sri Lanka with a weekly service to Colombo that started last Thursday.

The inaugural flight from Zurich to Colombo, LX 8068, arrived at 0020 on Thursday with 125 passengers. Passengers were welcomed by a traditional Kandyan dance performance and presented with tea gift packs sponsored by the Sri Lanka Tea Board.

The weekly service is handled by United Ventures Group, a general sales agent that looks after Lufthansa Group airlines in Sri Lanka.

Colombo Gazette quoted Dominik Furgler, the Swiss Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, saying: “The commencement of Edelweiss/Swiss International Air Lines will help boost tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka and strengthen economic cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, finance, education, and culture between Switzerland and Sri Lanka.”