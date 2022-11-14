KOTA KINABALU, 15 November 2022: Sabah Tourism team, led by deputy chief executive officer (marketing and business events) Tay Shu Lan, is heading Sabah Roadshow to South Korea from 14 to 18 November.

It will create business opportunities and rejuvenate contacts with Korean travel providers.

Nine hoteliers and two local travel agencies are participating in the roadshow visiting five cities in South Korea; Seoul, Cheongju, Jeonju, Ulsan, and Busan.

The participating hotels are Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria, Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru, Sutera Harbour Resort, Hilton Kota Kinabalu, Promenade Hotel, Ming Garden Hotel, Grandis Hotel, Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu and Monocolo Boutique Hotel. I-World Travel and Sepilok Tropical Wildlife Adventure from Sandakan will also be part of the Sabah delegation.

“Arrivals from South Korea have gradually increased since the resumption of flights to Kota Kinabalu from Incheon starting last May,” commented Sabah Tourism Board CEO Noredah Othman.

“Our key objective is to increase our market share in Korea and support the airlines to sustain their flights to Sabah. We are targeting winter traffic as Korean airlines plan to increase routes (and flights) to Kota Kinabalu.”

“We are also targeting incentive groups. Sabah has previously hosted many cosmetic and insurance incentive groups from South Korea, such as Unicity Korea and Sarangmoa Financial Service C. Ltd,” she added.

Up to August 2022, Sabah received nearly 22,000 Korean visitors, an increase of 24,401% compared to last year.

For more information, visit www.sabahtourism.com.

(Your Stories: Sabah Tourism Board)