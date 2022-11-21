New flight links Mumbai and Gwalior

DELHI, 22 November 2022: India’s Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia inaugurated the Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior flights last week

He said the direct route from Mumbai to Gwalior would “enhance connectivity and promote trade, commerce, and tourism between the two cities.”

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia

He described Gwalior as a “storehouse of history and culture”, noting the inauguration of direct flights from the commercial capital of Mumbai would support the Prime Minister’s vision of connecting every corner of the country through air services.

In addition to its historical and cultural attractions, Gwalior can develop into an industrial hub in its own right. The minister explained that the new air route will provide a time-saving travel option to citizens and promote new employment opportunities.

IndiGo and SpiceJet provide nonstop flights from Mumbai with a flight time of two hours and five minutes.

In addition, there are flights to Gwalior from Bengaluru on SpiceJet with a flight time of three hours and from Delhi on IndiGo with a flight time of one hour.

Gwalior is a city in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. It’s known for its palaces and temples, including the Sas Bahu Ka Mandir intricately carved Hindu temple. Ancient Gwalior Fort occupies a sandstone plateau overlooking the city and is accessed via a winding road lined with sacred Jain statues. Within the fort’s high walls is the 15th-century Gujari Mahal Palace, now an archaeological museum.

The best time to visit the city is from October to March, when the temperature ranges from a maximum of 21 degrees Celsius to a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius.

The flights will operate under the following schedule:

Flt No. From To Freq. Dep. time Arr. time Aircraft Effective from 6E 276 Mumbai Gwalior 1246 12:10 14:10 Airbus 15 to 30 November 2022 6E 265 Gwalior Mumbai 1246 14.45 16:45 6E 276 Mumbai Gwalior 2346 12:10 14:10 Airbus 01 December 2022 6E 265 Gwalior Mumbai 2346 14.45 16:45

(Source Press Bureau of India and Wikipedia)