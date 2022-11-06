DUBAI, UAE, 7 November 2022: Emirates brings back its popular My Emirates Pass starting 1 November 2022 with bargains valid through 31 March 2023.

My Emirates Winter Pass enables customers to get more from their trip with exclusive offers at over 500 locations in the UAE.

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai can show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets, famous attractions and luxury spas to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai and the UAE.

To see all My Emirates Pass offers, visit https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/experience/my-emirates-pass/.

In addition, Emirates passengers can also enjoy a complimentary ticket to Tour Dubai’s one-hour Creek Sightseeing Cruise, which gives unrivalled panoramic views of Dubai’s historic district from a traditional dhow boat.

Explore more of Dubai

Whether catching up on major sports events such as the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens and DP World Tour golf events or immersing yourself in the festive celebrations this December, there is something for every traveller visiting Dubai this winter season. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

Emirates Holidays: Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. For even more peace of mind, Emirates Holidays’ dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will support holidaymakers for every moment they’re away.

Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. For even more peace of mind, Emirates Holidays’ dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will support holidaymakers for every moment they’re away. Skywards partners: Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spending at retail outlets in the UAE and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events.

Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/skywards/.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations across six continents. For more information, visit emirates.com. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or online travel agents.

(Your Stories: Emirates)