Jetstar moves to Changi’s T4 next March

SINGAPORE, 7 November 2022: Changi Airport Group and Jetstar Asia confirmed, at the weekend, the airline will relocate its operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 4, effective 25 March 2023.

The agreement follows completion of a joint study by CAG and Jetstar Asia.

CAG’s Managing Director of Air Hub Development, Lim Ching Kiat said: “Following the completion of our joint study, which included operational trials, we are glad to have reached an agreement. Jetstar Asia’s move will enable Changi Airport to optimise the use of its aircraft gates to meet increasing travel demand, especially during the early morning peak period. It will also create headroom for Jetstar Asia and other airlines to grow at Changi.”

With 17 gates to support narrow-body aircraft, T4 provides ample gate capacity to support Jetstar Asia’s narrow-body aircraft fleet and offers room for the airline to expand. It also reduces the need for the airline to have bussing operations to remote stands.

Jetstar Asia’s CEO Barathan Pasupathi noted: “Since launching our operations in Singapore 18 years ago, Jetstar has called Terminal 1 home. During this time, we have welcomed more than 40 million customers on board our flights and extended our excellent product offering to premium airline partners, including Qantas, Emirates and around 40 other codeshare and interline carriers.

“Moving to Terminal 4 is the start of a new chapter. We are committed to continuing to ramp up our operation and plan for future growth, and we appreciate the assurances that CAG have given ahead of this move.”

Lim added: “We recognise Jetstar Asia requires more time to prepare for the relocation to T4. Hence, we have agreed to extend the timeline for its move by five months. With the operational provisions that CAG has committed to supporting its relocation, Jetstar Asia can be assured that its interests, and those of its passengers, will be met.”

With travel showing a strong rebound, there remains an urgent need for Changi Airport to quickly rebalance its traffic across its four terminals to meet the expected surge in demand.

T4 reopened on 13 September 2022, after more than a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and served about 350,000 passengers in its first month. Fourteen airlines have successfully moved their operations to the terminal, including Air Asia Group, Cathay Pacific and Korean Air.