Hilton opens resort in Damai Laut

LUMUT, Malaysia, 21 September 2022: Hilton announced this week the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort, a 294-room beachfront resort that overlooks the Straits of Malacca.

This latest addition to Hilton’s portfolio in Malaysia marks the global hospitality company’s continued expansion in the country, following the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City in July.

“DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort is a fantastic addition to our current family of 13 hotels in the country, joining the six DoubleTree by Hilton hotels already in operation. As we continue to expand our presence in Malaysia, including in key secondary markets, we are thrilled to bring our hospitality to Lumut, a coastal town known for its rich heritage. Our guests can experience Perak on an elevated level,” said Hilton area vice president and head of Southeast Asia, Alexandra Murray.

Just minutes from white beaches with views of Pangkor Island, the resort is home to activities such as snorkelling, diving, banana boating and fishing. Guests can play an 18-hole golf course just a five-minute drive away from the resort.

Located on the west coast of Malaysia’s Perak state, which is well known for scenic beaches, DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort is 96 kilometres, or about an hour and 45 minutes drive, from Sultan Azlan Shah Airport, Ipoh and 78 kilometres, or approximately an hour’s drive, from Malaysia’s high-speed railway KTM Batu Gajah station in Perak. Served by the newly completed West Coast Expressway, the hotel is also highly accessible from Perak, Banting, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Dining options include Makan Kitchen, an all-day dining restaurant known for its diverse menu and local specialities, while seafood specialities top the menu at the steamboat restaurant,

To celebrate the hotel’s opening, Honors members will receive 1,000 bonus points with a maximum stay of five nights booked until 30 March 2023 when booking directly with Hilton.