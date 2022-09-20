AirAsia bombs the market with 5 million free seats

KUALA LUMPUR, 21 September 2022: AirAsia started its comeback strategy on Monday with 5 million free seats, excluding airport taxes and fees, up for grabs until 25 September.

Travellers can snap up the deals for flights across the ASEAN 10-country region and specific destinations beyond. The travel runs from 1 January 2023 to 28 October 2023. Click on the ‘Flights’ icon on the AirAsia Super App or website to book flights.

The free* seats are available now on many popular domestic and international destinations across ASEAN, including Langkawi, Penang, Johor Bahru, Krabi, Phu Quoc and Singapore.

Fares are also on sale on the longer-haul AirAsia sister airlines AirAsia X and Thai AirAsia X for flights to South Korea (Seoul), Australia (Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Auckland), and India (New Delhi). Economy class seats are on sale from just MYR499 and MYR1,499 for premium flatbed seats for travel between 3 October 2022 and 28 October 2023 (all inclusive of taxes and charges).

AirAsia X also announced new direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah in the Middle East, Tokyo (Haneda), and Sapporo in Japan, launching in November and December this year.

The Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah route will operate six times weekly starting from 14 November with all-in-fares starting from only MYR1,799 economy and MYR2,999 premium flatbed for a travel period between 14 November 2022 to 25 March 2023.

Direct flights to Tokyo (Haneda) and Sapporo are also back. One-way flights are on sale from just MYR599 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for economy class and RM2,599 for premium flatbed for a travel period between 21 November 2022 to 24 March 2023 for Tokyo and 1 December 2022 to 1 February 2023 for Sapporo.

The free* seat promotion is available exclusively on the AirAsia Super App and website until 25 September 2022.

*All-in fare from MYR23 for domestic flights.

*All-in fare from MYR54 for flights within ASEAN (Includes airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees).

*T&Cs apply.