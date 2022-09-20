TAT drums up support in Jakarta

JAKARTA, 21 September 2022: The Tourism Authority of Thailand hosted an Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters Networking Lunch in Jakarta, Indonesia, to revive connections with the country’s outbound tour operators.

Before the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, Thailand was a preferred destination for Indonesian travellers and considered a tourism hub for the ASEAN region.

TAT hosted a Thai networking lunch complete with a Thai cooking demonstration by Indonesian celebrity chef Devina Hermawan (far left).

TAT’s immediate focus is on reviving ASEAN region visitor arrivals from source markets such as Indonesia. Despite easing travel restrictions, the pick-up in travel from key markets such as the Indonesian capital remains sluggish.

TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, Tanes Petsuwan said: “TAT fully recognises the importance of the ASEAN tourist markets, and we are actively working to promote year-round inbound traffic from this region. Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters Networking Lunch to Indonesia 2022 was a key component of our plan to grow Indonesian visitor arrivals and was organised ahead of one of the peak travel periods for that country – the December school holidays.”

Attended by 20 Indonesian outbound tourism operators, Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters Networking Lunch to Indonesia 2022 showcased Thailand’s readiness to welcome back Indonesian tourists while at the same time building awareness of the Amazing Thailand brand and showcasing Thailand’s potential to be a tourism hub connecting the ASEAN region.

For more information, visit https://www.tourismthailand.org/home.

(Your Stories: TAT)