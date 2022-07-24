PG resumes Yangon service

BANGKOK, 25 July 2022: Bangkok Airways resumes direct daily flights between Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport and Yangon, Myanmar’s commercial capital starting on 1 August.

The airline confirmed the relaunch of services to Yangon on its Facebook Page at the weekend.

Bangkok Airways’ Facebook promotion for the Yangon Flight.



Flight schedule

Flight PG703 departs Bangkok at 1630 and arrives in Yangon at 1720.

Flight PG704 departs Yangon at 1805 and arrives in Bangkok at 2005.

To launch the service, the airline is promoting a THB5,790 roundtrip fare for bookings made up to 31 October. The airfare is valid for travel from 1 August to 31 October at the close of the summer timetable. All budget class passengers get a 20 kg luggage allowance and entry to the airline’s “boutique Lounge” for snacks and drinks before boarding.