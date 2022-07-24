Jetstar is back flying to Japan

SINGAPORE, 25 July 2022: Jetstar’s flights between Tokyo and Cairns are back after nearly two and a half years, with the airline preparing to welcome thousands of visitors from Japan into tropical north Queensland each week.

While restrictions remain for independent tourists from Australia to Japan, Japanese citizens can now travel freely between the two countries, driving strong demand for Jetstar’s relaunch of direct services to Cairns.

The airline is now operating up to five return flights per week between Cairns and Narita (Tokyo), bringing up to 1,600 people into Australia from Japan every week and providing an important boost to local tourism.

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans called the return of the Cairns – Tokyo flights another important milestone in rebuilding Jetstar’s international network.

“Australia has always been a popular destination for Japanese travellers, and we’re excited to reconnect the two countries, providing a significant tourism boost to the local Cairns community and Queensland more broadly,” Evans said.

“Jetstar is the first Australian carrier to relaunch flights between Australia and Japan, and we’re already seeing a lot of pent-up demand from Japanese travellers eager to visit Australia.

“Japan has also always been a popular destination for Australians, and we look forward to welcoming an announcement from the Japanese Government about easing international restrictions, which will allow two-way travel between the two countries.”

Jetstar will resume services between Cairns and Osaka (Kansai) on 26 July.