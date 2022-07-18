BANGKOK, 19 July 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s Luxemon Hotel Group that will accelerate the expansion of Centara’s portfolio in China.

The MoU, signed in a ceremony attended by Markland Blaiklock, Deputy CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts, and Liang Xiao Jing, CEO of Luxemon Hotel Group, will focus on brand cooperation to create a strong and mutually beneficial business partnership. The overall aim is to leverage the regional expertise of both hotel groups to develop their respective brands within China and Southeast Asia.

“For decades, our two countries have enjoyed a warm friendship with strong bilateral trade relations. China has been a priority market for future growth, and our new partnership with Luxemon Hotel Group represents a significant step forward for Centara,” Blaiklock commented. “Luxemon is one of China’s most renowned and fast-growing hotel groups, with 60 properties. I am confident that our visions and philosophies perfectly match our business objectives.”

Liang Xiao Jing added: “Today’s MoU signing ceremony represents a new chapter in the important partnership between China and Thailand. I sincerely believe that through our cooperation, we will grasp many new opportunities in the future that will take our businesses to the next level. I am confident that we can contribute to tourism development between China and Thailand and the hotel industry. Our team in China is thrilled about the opportunity to be a part of this agreement, and we can’t wait to see the developments that come from this exciting partnership”.

In recent years, Centara has introduced its unique style of heartfelt Thai hospitality to many new international destinations. Its portfolio of 91 properties now spans the length and breadth of Thailand and other key markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean, covering six intuitive brands: Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels. This MoU will now support the development of these concepts in China – the world’s largest travel market.

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)