KOTA KINABALU, 19 July 2022: Sabah now receives 17 direct scheduled flight frequencies from South Korea, following the resumption of the Busan-Kota Kinabalu route.

Last week, Air Busan relaunched its previously suspended direct flight from Busan, bringing 220 passengers to the state on the inaugural flight. For the time being, Air Busan will operate two weekly flights between Busan and Kota Kinabalu.

State Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment cum Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai was on hand to welcome passengers. Also present were Sabah Tourism Board deputy chief executive officer Julinus Jeffrey Jimit and chief marketing officer Tay Shu Lan.

Joniston said with the latest route, Sabah hoped to increase the number of international flights from major foreign cities, making the state more accessible.

“We are considering expanding direct flights and possibly resuming previously suspended direct routes from Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, and China. For this reason, we must keep in touch with airline companies and keep abreast of their objectives to come to a mutual understanding and devise a workable strategy,” he said.

There are 40 weekly direct International flights to Sabah, with South Korea having the highest frequencies. The other direct flights are from Singapore (14), Brunei Darussalam (4), Thailand (3), and the Philippines (2).

Since the reopening of the International border on 1 April, five foreign carriers have returned to Sabah. Three of them are Korean low-cost airlines. They are Jeju Air (via Incheon), Jin Air (via Incheon), and Air Busan (via Incheon and Busan). Others are Scoot (via Singapore) and Royal Brunei Airlines (via Bandar Seri Begawan). Malaysia’s budget airline AirAsia also offers direct flights to Kota Kinabalu from Singapore, Manila, and Bangkok.

As for domestic flights, there are currently 372 weekly services to Sabah. The direct routes are from Kuala Lumpur, Johore Bharu, Penang, Kota Bharu, Terengganu, Sarawak, and Labuan.

For more information visit: www.sabahtourism.com

(Your Stories: Sabah Tourism Board)