ANA taps Amadeus travel platform

SINGAPORE, 19 JULY 2022: All Nippon Airways (ANA) will continue to make its international flight content inventory available to Amadeus-connected travel sellers worldwide following the renewal of its content agreement.

“We have always enjoyed a successful working relationship with Amadeus and are happy to continue with Amadeus as a long-term partner. Together, we are working to future proof and digitally transform how we deliver customized travel experiences to ever discerning travellers,” said the airline’s vice president of global marketing, Keiji Omae.

Amadeus-connected agents will enjoy access to all ANA’s international flights, including fares, seat maps and ancillary services such as meals and lounge access through the Amadeus Travel Platform.

Through this platform, ANA continues to reach travel sellers of all types, such as travel management companies, retail travel agencies, tour operators, online travel agencies, metasearch, media players, and corporations.