Thailand ditches the last remaining Covid rules

BANGKOK, 28 June 2022: In its latest announcement released Monday, the Civil Aviation of Thailand recommends airline passengers continue to wear masks during flights as the country does away with most Covid-19 regulations.

Mask-wearing outdoors or in uncrowded places is now voluntary, but residents and travellers are advised to wear them in closed areas such as public transport, airline cabins and shopping malls. Local media reports suggest Thais and residents are in no hurry to ditch their masks. Most continue to wear them outside or in well-ventilated areas, so travellers should follow their lead if they want to blend in.

CAAT’s Pilot Notification (NOTAM) posted on the agency’s Facebook page Monday informed airlines worldwide about the latest improved measures on air travel to Thailand.

As of 1 July, the Thailand Pass has been abolished along with the mandatory health insurance requirement.

Fully vaccinated passengers can enter Thailand without undergoing tests for Covid-19. They need to show a certificate of vaccination. If they have a respiratory illness, they should take a Rapid Antigen Test (PRO-ATK) to be on the safe side.

Passengers who are not vaccinated or have not completed the entire vaccinated course will need to show a PRO-ATK or RT-PCR negative test result no later than 72 hours before travel to be able to enter the country.

Airlines will have to verify documents of international passengers for vaccination documents or PRO-ATK or RT-PCR results. If passengers do not have any of the above documents, they will have to comply with the order of the checkpoint authorities.

For international airlines, crew certification documents can be submitted to facilitate the crew. However, the disease control authorities may review the documents.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s night entertainment spots will be allowed to open until 0200. A ban on serving or selling alcoholic beverages between 1400 and 1700 remains in place, with a few exceptions. Tourist hotels can serve alcoholic beverages from 1400 to 1700. Also, provincial governors have the power to allow restaurants and bars serving tourists to remain open in the afternoon to sell alcoholic beverages. Some governors have already provided written authorisation that allows restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages from 1400 to 1700. The afternoon ban on drinking was on the books long before Covid-19.