Cebu Pacific resumes Brunei flights

MANILA, 28 June 2022: Cebu Pacific continues to expand its international network with the resumption of its Manila – Brunei flight on 23 July, bringing the total international routes restored to 18.

In a media statement at the weekend, CEB confirmed it would restart services between Manila and Brunei, beginning with two flights weekly, every Thursday and Saturday.

Flight 5J 409 will depart Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 at 1910 and arrive at Brunei International Airport by 2140. The return flight, 5J 410, will leave Brunei at 2230 and arrive in Manila at 0050 on the following morning.

“We are especially happy to bring this route back after a two-year hiatus as we know many of our passengers are looking forward to visiting their family and friends – whether in Brunei or back home in the Philippines,” said CEB chief commercial officer Xander Lao.

Fully vaccinated Filipinos flying to Brunei are only required to present their proof of vaccination, along with an e-health arrival declaration form which they must fill out not more than 24 hours before departure. Travel Medical Insurance with Covid-19 cover (minimum coverage of BND 20,000) must also be presented at the check-in counter.

Filipinos returning home no longer need to take a Covid-19 test pre-departure.