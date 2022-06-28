Thomas Cook India launches FX-Now

MUMBAI, 28 June 2022: As business travel revives, Thomas Cook (India) Limited has launched FX-Now – a digital tool that delivers to corporate clients end-to-end foreign exchange services.

The digital tool simplifies the process yet maintains necessary checks and balances for its business travellers.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited senior vice president foreign exchangeDeepesh Varma said: “The pandemic has fast-tracked India’s digital evolution, and this is even more so for our corporate travellers – a critical segment for our Forex business.

With the current Forex processes being rather cumbersome, requiring significant documentation and approvals, we were keen to eliminate the pain points for our business travellers. This formed the genesis of FX-Now, our cutting-edge corporate self-booking tool that empowers our corporates with simple, swift, convenient and contactless services for end-to-end forex transactions. FX-Now is inbuilt with customisable corporate travel policies, approval matrix and customisable MIS capabilities to further benefit our corporate segment.”

As one of the largest travel service provider networks in Asia-Pacific, the Thomas Cook India Group spans 25 countries across five continents.