SINGAPORE, 2 June 2022: Princess Cruises is introducing to Southeast Asian markets its Princess Premier, a new premium add-on package that offers guests unlimited WiFi for up to four devices, premium beverages, photos, and speciality dining, plus crew appreciation (formerly known as gratuities).

For just USD75 (SGD102) per person per day, the inclusive package builds off the popular Princess Plus add-on to offer a more comprehensive bundle and savings of more than 50% when the amenities of Princess Premier are purchased separately.

“Guests have overwhelmingly embraced the convenience and value offered in Princess Plus, so we are adding Princess Premier to take our inclusivity options to the next level,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Princess Premier is our most inclusive package, offering guests sought-after onboard amenities at an incredible value. Whether a guest prefers a standalone cruise purchase or a fully inclusive vacation, Princess has hassle-free options for everyone. Every option is intended to provide great value.”

Princess Premier is on sale since 1 June in Southeast Asia for voyages globally departing on 25 June and beyond. The package includes:

Unlimited MedallionNet WiFi – the best WiFi at sea – for up to four-devices

New “Premier” Beverage Package – top-shelf spirits and cocktails up to US$18 with bar service charge including a new selection of wines by the glass, 25% bottles of wine, speciality coffees, smoothies, and bottled water

Two speciality dining meals per person, including popular restaurants like Crown Grill and Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria

Digital downloads of all photos taken by professional staff on board, plus three prints of any size up to 8 x 10

Daily Crew Appreciation

The addition of Princess Premier gives guests in Southeast Asia three package options when booking a Princess cruise vacation:

Princess Standard cruise package, including the standard cruise fare

Princess Plus (US$50 per person, per day) – including unlimited WiFi for a single device; Plus Beverage package (covering drinks up to USD12, 25% off bottles of wine, speciality coffees, smoothies and bottled water); and daily crew appreciation

NEW. Princess Premier (USD75 per person, per day), on sale, beginning 1 June

Guests on voyages departing 25 June and beyond who previously purchased Princess Plus can upgrade to Princess Premier for an additional USD25 per person, per day.

More information on Princess Premier, Princes Plus and Princess Select can be found here: https://www.princess.com/cruisepackages.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 65-6922 6788, or visit the company’s website at http://www.princess.com/.