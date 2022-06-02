Ethiopian Airlines expands in India

ADDIS ABABA, 2 June 2022: Ethiopian Airlines has started three weekly flights to Chennai earlier this week, giving the airline four destinations in India.

The other destinations are New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Ethiopian started its service to India with a flight to New Delhi in 1966, just 20 years after the airline was founded. Recently it marked its 50th year anniversary of uninterrupted service to Mumbai, the commercial capital of India.

The flights to Chennai using a Boeing 737-8 aircraft depart Addis Ababa on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew commented: “The addition of Chennai as a fourth passenger destination in India is a testimony of our resilience and unwavering commitment to serve our customers in India. We will continue to serve India with enhanced frequency and more destinations in the future. “

Besides opening a new route to Chennai, Ethiopian Airlines’ flights to Mumbai and New Delhi will increase to double daily and 10 weekly flights, respectively, as of July 2022.