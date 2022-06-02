BANGKOK, 2 June 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts confirms the reopening of COSI Samui Chaweng Beach on 16 June.

A shortt walk from Chaweng Beach, COSI Samui Chaweng Beach is a lifestyle hotel for the freedom-loving traveller and a lively place for connecting and mingling. It’s hyper-connected with fast, free Wi-Fi and USB charger points throughout and is available 24 hours. Guests can redeem their daily free credit for drinks and a bite whenever they want and meet like-minded travellers at The Social Hub. The hotel’s COSI Crew provides local recommendations to explore the island, after which guests can chill out at the rooftop pool with a see-through side.

To experience more of the COSI lifestyle at COSI Samui Chaweng Beach, book the “COSI Celebration” promotion from now until 30 June 2022 for stays from 16 to 30 June 2022 and enjoy a second consecutive night free for every night booked, starting from just THB900++ for a two-night stay.

