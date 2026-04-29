Qatar restores more Middle East connections

DOHA, 30 April 2026: Qatar Airways continues to reinstate its global network, announcing the return of daily flights to Bahrain (BAH) and Kozhikode (CCJ), starting 1 May 2026.

These resumptions follow the airline’s recent announcement confirming the return of daily services to Dubai (DXB) and Sharjah (SHJ) from 23 April 2026, and to Damascus (DAM) from 1 May 2026, providing passengers with greater flexibility and enhanced connectivity across the Middle East and beyond.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

Building on this momentum, Qatar Airways is advancing the phased restoration of its global network, enhancing passenger access to key markets across six continents.

However, Qatar Airways advises passengers to regularly check its official website or app and ensure their contact details are correct and up to date.

Passengers holding tickets issued by 30 April 2026, with travel dates between 28 February and 15 September 2026, are eligible for:

Complimentary date changes to a new travel date up to 31 October 2026 when rebooking on flights operated by Qatar Airways, subject to availability and fare seasonality.

A refund of the unused ticket value – standard fare rules apply. Refunds may take up to 28 working days to be processed.

If a flight is impacted, passengers will be eligible for:

Additional fee-free changes until 31 October 2026, maintaining the same cabin originally booked, irrespective of fare seasonality.

A refund of the unused ticket value, without penalty. Refunds may take up to 28 working days to be processed.

(Source: Qatar Airways)