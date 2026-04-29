Saudia wins multiple awards in a single sweep

SINGAPORE, 30 April 2026: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has emerged as the most awarded airline at the World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo (WTCE) 2026, receiving 12 international accolades across TravelPlus, Onboard Hospitality, and PAX International Readership Awards.

This achievement highlights Saudia’s leadership in onboard products and services, reflecting consistent excellence across all cabin classes and throughout the guest journey, and marking the transition toward a new generation of onboard products and experiences now being progressively rolled out across the fleet.

Photo credit: Saudia.

Recognised as one of the industry’s leading platforms celebrating innovation in onboard hospitality, the 2026 Onboard Hospitality Awards honoured Saudia with Best First Class Food Service (Lunch & Dinner), Best Amenities: Economy, in addition to a Highly Commended distinction in the Best Wearable Textiles category.

The TravelPlus Airline Amenity Awards 2026, widely regarded as a global benchmark for excellence in onboard comfort and design, awarded Saudia six recognitions, including five Gold awards across key categories: Economy Class Amenity Kit, Economy Class Blanket / Comfort Item, Business Class Meal Serveware, First Class Sleeper / Lounge Suit, and Business Class Amenity Kit (The Middle East). The airline also received a Highly Commended distinction in the First Class Ladies Kit category. It was awarded the TravelPlus Passenger Amenities Five-Star Rating 2026, a distinction granted to only a select number of airlines worldwide.

In parallel, the PAX International Readership Awards 2026, which reflect the voice of the global aviation industry and its readership, recognised Saudia for Best IFE and Connectivity – Middle East and Best Children’s Amenity Kit – Middle East, highlighting its continued progress in inflight entertainment and onboard innovation.

Saudia continues to invest in enhancing the guest travel experience to new levels of comfort and refinement, supported by the largest guest experience investment program in its history. This includes the introduction of advanced digital solutions powered by artificial intelligence, comprehensive cabin upgrades, high-speed in-flight connectivity, and ongoing enhancements to onboard products and services, all delivered through the lens of authentic Saudi hospitality.

(Source: Saudia)