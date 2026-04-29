Luxury Travel at ITB China: A market in evolution

SINGAPORE, 30 April 2026: ITB China convenes in Shanghai from 26 to 28 May, as the spotlight shines on China’s premium travel consumers shifting toward luxury experiences, wellness, and personalisation.

A new dedicated segment explores how culture, technology, and lifestyle are reshaping premium travel demand.

Luxury travel in the spotlight at ITB China 2026 © Unsplash

The luxury segment responds to a clear market shift. Experiences rather than possessions increasingly drive demand in China’s high-end travel sector.

At ITB China 2026, luxury travel will take centre stage across both the exhibition floor and conference programme. The B2B event is particularly relevant for travel buyers sourcing luxury and tailor-made products, industry professionals tracking developments in the premium travel segment, and media representatives covering the ongoing evolution of high-end, experience-driven travel. The goal is to explore how luxury travel is changing in one of the world’s most dynamic outbound markets.

Why luxury travel is changing

Luxury travel in China is entering a more mature phase. Growth is no longer driven by scale alone, but increasingly by quality, meaning, and emotional value. Experiences are becoming more curated, more personal, and more closely linked to individual identity and lifestyle.

Multiple industry studies support the transformation. Hurun 2026 and Bain 2025 both point to a continued rise in travel, wellness, and experience-led spending among affluent Chinese consumers.

The Virtuoso Luxe Report 2026 confirms strong global demand for luxury travel. It highlights cultural immersion, wellness journeys, and multigenerational travel as key drivers of growth.

At the same time, the Amadeus Travel Trends 2026 report shows that AI is accelerating the rise of hyper-personalised travel experiences. Personalisation is no longer a premium feature. It is becoming the baseline.

Luxury travel segment at ITB China 2026

The dedicated luxury travel segment at ITB China 2026 will explore how luxury is being redefined across global markets and evolving lifestyles, with a strong focus on experience-driven value creation. It connects market insights with real business opportunities and brings together key players shaping the future of premium travel.

Top exhibitors include premium destinations, high-end hotels, resorts, and tailor-made travel specialists such as Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Gran Canaria Spain, Century Cruises, Luxury Global Travel Polar travel, Luxury Lodges of Latin America, Re ’em Yarra Valley at Helen & Joey Estate, Robane Luxury Lodge, Rowland Safaris, StarRides, Tahiti Tourisme, The Islands of The Bahamas, The Reverie Saigon @ Times Square (Vietnam) Investment Joint Stock Company, Tourism Seychelles China Office, Vedana Lagoon & Pilgrimage Village resorts, Vietnam, Wild Latin America Travel Co., Limited, Xinjiang Tag Travel, Tourism Fiji. Designed as a business platform, it enables discovery, networking, and the development of long-term partnerships.

The segment will also be reflected in the ITB China Conference programme, where it highlights the growing intersection between travel and adjacent industries such as art, fashion, wellness, and culture, reflecting broader shifts in consumer expectations. Within the conference context, discussions will address how luxury is evolving in response to these changes, how personalisation and technology are reshaping premium travel, and how travel experiences are increasingly used to express identity, meaning, and active participation.

Against this backdrop, the segment will focus on four strategic themes:

• The redefinition of luxury through evolving consumer values;

• The integration of travel with culture, wellness, art, and fashion;

• The shift beyond customisation toward identity-driven experiences;

• The strengthening of collaboration with leading luxury brands and media partners.

(Source: ITB China)