Etihad codeshares with Uzbekistan Airways

ABU DHABI, 19 May 2026: Etihad Airways and Uzbekistan Airways have signed a codeshare agreement that opens Central Asia for Etihad’s passengers and links Uzbekistan Airways guests to Etihad’s daily Abu Dhabi service.

The agreement was signed last week, with the first codeshare flights available for travel from 9 August 2026.

Photo credit: Etihad. Etihad Airways Chief Revenue & Commercial Officer, Arik De (left) and Uzbekistan Airways Deputy Chairman of the Board for Commerce and Tourism, Shukhrat Yadgarov. (right).

Under the partnership, Etihad guests can book a single ticket on Uzbekistan Airways flights from Tashkent to eight destinations across Uzbekistan: Samarkand, Urgench, Nukus, Termez, Fergana, Namangan, Andizhan, and Bukhara — as well as several international destinations on Uzbekistan Airways’ network.

Uzbekistan Airways guests, in turn, can now reach Abu Dhabi via Tashkent on the new Etihad daily service starting this summer. Etihad and Uzbekistan Airways are also developing a frequent flyer partnership between Etihad Guest and UzAirPlus, set to expand reward options for members of both programmes.

Uzbekistan is one of Central Asia’s fastest-growing inbound markets. Travellers are drawn to the Silk Road heritage of Samarkand and Bukhara, the medieval citadel of Khiva, and the wide-open landscapes of Karakalpakstan. The agreement gives Etihad’s guests a single connection to all of it.

Tashkent is the largest city in Central Asia, a region where economic and cultural ties are growing fast. The new partnership puts Uzbekistan within easy reach of Etihad’s guests, while giving Uzbekistan Airways travellers wider access to international markets through Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways Chief Revenue & Commercial Officer, Arik De, said: This agreement gives our guests easy access to eight Uzbek cities on a single ticket while offering direct service to our beautiful home in Abu Dhabi. We’ve found a strong partner in Uzbekistan Airways, an airline expanding its fleet and reach, and we’re looking forward to growing the relationship from here.”

Uzbekistan Airways JSC, Deputy Chairman of the Board for Commerce and Tourism, Shukhrat Yadgarov, said: “Partnering with Etihad Airways marks another strategic milestone in the continued expansion of Uzbekistan Airways’ international network. Through this codeshare agreement, passengers of the national carrier will gain access to a new destination within our route portfolio – Abu Dhabi. The new service will complement our existing daily operations between Tashkent and Dubai, further strengthening air connectivity between Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates.

With the addition of Uzbekistan Airways, Etihad’s partner network now spans 46 codeshare and over 130 interline partners, the largest of any non-alliance airline, giving guests single-ticket and through-fare access to over 350 destinations worldwide.

Bookings are available from today at etihad.com and uzairways.com.

Etihad schedule from 9 August 2026

(Source: Etihad)