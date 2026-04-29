Cities tap Agoda’s business channel

SINGAPORE, 30 April 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda has engaged in a partnership with the Tourism Promotion Organisation for Global Cities (TPO) to unlock opportunities across its global network of member cities.

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to fostering tourism development and enhancing travel experiences.

Photo credit: Agoda. Representatives from Agoda and TPO celebrate the launch of the MOU.

Agoda and TPO are aligning their strengths through this strategic partnership, combining TPO’s intercity network with Agoda’s global travel insights. By launching a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two organisations aim to support cities in transitioning from ad-hoc tourism promotion to data-informed, long-term stewardship of visitor economies. This approach positions tourism as a catalyst for urban resilience, cultural vitality, and inclusive growth.

The cooperation will focus on three key pillars: leveraging data insights for informed decision-making, developing tourism professionals through capacity-building and leadership programmes, and launching destination marketing initiatives on Agoda’s platform.

Tourism Promotion Organisation for Global Cities, Secretary General Kang Da-eun remarked: “This partnership represents a pivotal moment in repositioning tourism from a promotional activity to a core urban policy. Building on Agoda’s global data and platform capabilities, TPO will support its member cities in developing more sophisticated and sustainable tourism strategies.”

Agoda Chief Commercial Officer Damien Pfirsch stated: “Through this collaboration, we aim to leverage our digital travel platform to bolster city-level tourism strategies across global urban destinations. We are thrilled to announce this partnership and look forward to sharing best practices to help develop the tourism ecosystem across destinations.”

(Source: Agoda)