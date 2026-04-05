MATTA and Base Malaysia present adventure travel

KUALA LUMPUR, 6 April 2026: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) has formalised a strategic partnership with BASE Malaysia through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the MATTA Fair April 2026.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards positioning Malaysia as a leading destination for adventure tourism, combining MATTA’s extensive tourism network with BASE Malaysia’s expertise in extreme sports and BASE jumping activities.

Under this partnership, both parties will work together to organise and promote key tourism and adventure events scheduled for August and September 2026. These include the highly anticipated World Base Cup 2026, set to take place at Menara 118, and Bazaar MATTA, which will be held at Stadium Merdeka in conjunction with the event.

The MOU aims to promote safe, responsible, and sustainable adventure tourism in Malaysia, while enhancing visibility and engagement among both local and international travellers.

MATTA president Nigel Wong.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, MATTA President Nigel Wong noted that the collaboration reflects MATTA’s commitment to diversifying Malaysia’s tourism offerings and tapping into the growing global interest in adventure tourism. He added that by working with BASE Malaysia, MATTA aims to create impactful experiences that attract new segments of travellers while ensuring safety and sustainability remain at the forefront, including through initiatives such as the Bazaar MATTA led by the MATTA Kuala Lumpur Chapter.

BASE Malaysia President, Dann Lee Chee Seong, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting that the collaboration will bring world-class BASE jumping events to Malaysia. He added that it will not only showcase the country’s iconic locations but also strengthen Malaysia’s position as a leading hub for adventure tourism.

As part of the collaboration, both parties will also undertake joint promotional efforts, including marketing campaigns, social media engagement, and media outreach to maximise awareness and participation in the upcoming events.

The MOU, effective until 31 December 2026, reflects a shared vision to drive innovation and growth in Malaysia’s tourism industry, particularly within the adventure tourism segment.

(Source: MATTA).