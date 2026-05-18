EXPLORA III celebrates maiden voyage in August

SINGAPORE, 19 May 2026: Explora Journeys’ EXPLORA III is setting off on her maiden voyage on 3 August, highlighting visits to the Norwegian fjords and the coastlines of New England.

EXPLORA III sails from Barcelona to Lisbon, through Northern Europe and Iceland, before crossing the Atlantic via Greenland to North America. Across the season, EXPLORA III traces a graceful northern arc through striking landscapes and culturally rich destinations, with no repeated itineraries.

Photo credit: Explora Journeys.

Guests sailing aboard EXPLORA III during Summer 2026 will experience the sheltered harbours of Baltic capitals and Scandinavia’s historic cities before crossing the Atlantic towards Iceland, Greenland, the Canadian Maritimes and New England.

A defining highlight of the season is the solar eclipse journey of 12 August, with EXPLORA III positioned in optimal conditions to witness this rare celestial phenomenon — the first such event visible from Europe in 27 years.

The northern Europe itineraries introduce maiden ports for the brand, including Bergen, Flåm, Riga and Tallinn. At the same time, voyages through the Icelandic Fjords and Greenland reveal dramatic, remote landscapes shaped by shifting ice and ancient traditions where the slow movement of glaciers measures time.

In the Norwegian fjords, guests may explore the small-town charm of Mandal by silent electric boat, visit family-run orchards overlooking the Fisterfjord or ascend the Loen Skylift near the shimmering Briksdal Glacier for panoramic views across one of Europe’s most breathtaking glacial landscapes.

As EXPLORA III crosses westward, guests are invited into peaceful pursuits along Canada’s rugged coastline, from kayaking and hiking along the Cabot Trail to exploring the windswept Magdalen Islands and the pristine wilderness of the Mingan Archipelago. Heading southward, the season concludes along the cinematic Atlantic seaboard, where it transforms into autumn hues. Guests can discover the forested shores and river canyons of New England, alongside iconic moments in New York City, before the ship makes her grand arrival against the tropical skyline of Miami.

(Source: Explora Journeys)