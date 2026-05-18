New wellness resort opens in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, 19 May 2025: Auko Eco-Wellness Lodges, a new hospitality and wellness resort in Vietnam, is set to open in Q3 2026 in the sUNESCO-listed landscape of Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park.

Positioned along the Son River and surrounded by the dramatic limestone peaks and ancient cave systems of Phong Nha, including the legendary Son Doong caves, Auko will become Vietnam’s first EDGE Advanced-certified eco-wellness lodge experience, offering a new benchmark for regenerative luxury hospitality in Southeast Asia.

Photo credit: Auko.

Developed for the modern “Wayfinder”, the all-inclusive retreat will feature 30 elevated tented eco-lodges, thoughtfully designed in harmony with the surrounding environment, using reclaimed timber, resilient architecture, indigenous planting, and flood-adaptive structures aligned with IFC’s Building Resilience Index (BRI).

Beyond its design credentials, Auko introduces a wellness philosophy shaped by the natural rhythms and ancient traditions of Central Vietnam. In partnership with Lumina Wellbeing, guests will experience nature-led healing journeys that incorporate Rhassoul clay rituals, hydrotherapy, forest rainfall showers, sound healing, primal movement, meditation caves, and seasonal ceremonies inspired by local Cham wisdom.

The guest experience is centred around three distinct pathways:

• The Open Way – gentle restoration, movement and reconnection

• The Still Way – introspective wellness and transformation

• The Wild Way – active adventure and dynamic wellness experiences

The property will also offer forest-to-table dining at Origin Restaurant, featuring locally sourced ingredients, wild-foraged herbs and regional Vietnamese flavours, alongside curated jungle, river and cave adventures unique to Phong Nha.

Getting to the Auko experience

● Flight from Ho Chi Minh City or Ha Noi to Dong Hoi Airport, one-hour private transfer to Auko

● Flight from Ho Chi Minh City or Ha Noi to Hue Airport, three-hour private transfer to Auko

● Train journey from Da Nang or Ha Noi to Dong Hoi Railway Station, one-hour private transfer to Auko

● Private car drive for five hours from Da Nang to Auko

● Motorbike adventure tours from Ha Noi with a halfway stop in Vinh or Cua Lo Beach

With wellness tourism continuing to evolve toward more meaningful, nature-connected, and regenerative experiences, Auko is poised to become one of Vietnam’s most anticipated new luxury openings in 2026.

Rates start from USD300++ for two guests per night, all inclusive.

Van Phu Real Estate Development JSC owns the project (https://vanphu.vn/) and its wellness-hospitality operator is Lumina Wellbeing.

(Source: Auko Eco-Wellness Lodges)