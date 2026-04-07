Hyatt creates senior leadership role in India

HONG KONG, 8 April 2026: Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the next stage of growth of Hyatt’s business in India with the appointment of Vikas Chawla in the newly created senior role of President – India & Southwest Asia to lead the business in the region.

Effective 1 April, Chawla will report to Hyatt Group President Asia Pacific, David Udell.

Photo credit: Hyatt. Vikas Chawla has been appointed President – India & Southwest Asia for Hyatt.

“The creation of this new senior leadership role reflects both the scale of opportunity we see in India and our commitment to this market,” said Udell. “Over more than four decades, Hyatt has built a strong foundation in India. As we enter our next phase of growth, Vikas’ extensive experience and entrepreneurial leadership will bring the fresh knowledge, skills and abilities required at the top of our organisation in India. His deep understanding of the Indian consumer will be pivotal to drive our strategic growth in this critical market as we accelerate our brand-led expansion and unlock new avenues for success.”

A seasoned entrepreneur with over 30 years of global leadership experience in food and beverage and consulting, Chawla will lead Hyatt’s overall strategy, growth, and performance in India and Southwest Asia.

“I am incredibly excited to join Hyatt at such a dynamic moment in its growth journey in India,” said Chawla. “My ambition is to develop Hyatt’s portfolio further, making it the most preferred hospitality brand amongst discerning travellers in India, the best hospitality brand to work for in India, and to become a significant pillar of growth for Hyatt’s global portfolio.”

India represents one of the most dynamic growth opportunities for Hyatt in the Asia Pacific. Rising middle-class demand for premium travel, luxury experiences, and differentiated dining align closely with Hyatt’s strengths in luxury and lifestyle, experiential offerings and F&B. This has powered Hyatt’s growth in the region, with deals signed in 2025 contributing nearly 5,000 rooms to its India and Southwest Asia pipeline.

Building on its existing footprint of 55 hotels across nine brands across India and Southwest Asia, the first Destination by Hyatt property in Asia Pacific, Hari Bagh Jaipur, is set to debut in 2026. The Destination by Hyatt brand represents a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. The arrival of the Destination by Hyatt brand will mark Hyatt’s second collection brand in India, and Hari Bagh Jaipur will mark the third Hyatt hotel in Jaipur.

Looking ahead, Hyatt plans to continue strengthening its brand presence in key gateway markets, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Hyderabad.

(Source: Hyatt Hotels Corporation)