IATA: February air passenger demand grows 6.1%

SINGAPORE, 8 April 2026: Global passenger demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was up 6.1% compared to February 2025, according to the International Air Transport Association’s latest data for February 2026.

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), increased 5.6% year-on-year. The load factor was 81.4% (+0.3 ppt compared to February 2025), the highest February figure on record.

International demand rose 5.9% compared to February 2025. Capacity was up 5.3% year-on-year, and the load factor was 80.5% (+0.5 ppt compared to February 2025).

Domestic demand increased 6.3% compared to February 2025. Capacity increased 6.2% year-on-year. The load factor was 82.8% (+0.1 ppt compared to February 2025).

“With an RPK expansion of 6.1%, February was a strong month, showing that the fundamentals for demand growth were in place for a positive year. However, without knowing the length and intensity of the war in the Middle East, it is impossible to quantify the full impact on airline prospects. But some things are already clear. Fuel costs have risen sharply. With tight capacity and thin margins, airfares are already rising. Capacity deployment is also adjusting, particularly for traffic to, from, or through the Middle East, or in areas where fuel supply is an issue. Capacity growth scheduled for March, for example, has eased to 3.3% from earlier predictions of more than 5%,” said IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh.

Regional Breakdown – International Passenger Markets

International RPK growth reached 5.9% in February compared to a year ago, with growth particularly strong in Latin America. Asian traffic benefited from the Lunar New Year travel demand. Traffic between Europe and Asia was especially robust (+14%), particularly between Asia and Spain and Italy.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved an 8.6% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 7.3% year-on-year, and the load factor was 86.6% (+1.0 ppt compared to February 2025).

European carriers had a 5.0% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 4.5% year-on-year, and the load factor was 75.6% (+0.4 ppt compared to February 2025).

North American carriers saw a 5.0% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 2.4% year-on-year, and the load factor was 80.9% (+2.0 ppt compared to February 2025).

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 0.9% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 3.8% year-on-year, and the load factor was 79.6% (-2.2 ppt compared to February 2025).

Latin American airlines saw a 13.5% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 9.3% year-on-year. The load factor was 85.0% (+3.1 ppt compared to February 2025).

African airlines saw a 4.8% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 6.6% year-on-year. The load factor was 74.5% (-1.3 ppt compared to February 2025).

Read the latest passenger market analysis.

IATA passenger market analysis

(Source: IATA)