Gulf War dents airline OTP performance

SINGAPORE, 9 April 2026: SalamAir, Oman’s Low-Cost Carrier, has announced its On-Time Performance (OTP) results for the first quarter of 2026, which reflected a decline due to the impact of the US-Israel-Iran war during March.

OTP is an internationally recognised measure of punctuality, calculated as the percentage of flights that depart within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure time.

Photo credit: SalamAir.

During the first quarter of 2026, SalamAir operated 5520 flights and carried 778,410 passengers across its network, achieving an On-Time Performance of 65.6%, down 26% from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Performance in the first quarter of 2026 was affected by several extraordinary challenges, including regional airspace restrictions and airport closures resulting from the rerouting or diversion of aircraft during the outbreak of hostilities in the Persian Gulf.

All these events led to schedule adjustments and disruptions across parts of the network, which impacted OTP.

SalamAir’s OTP for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 89%, and the drop to 65.6% in Q1 2026 represents a 26% decrease in On Time Performance.

Commenting on the results, SalamAir’s Chief Executive Officer Adrian Hamilton-Manns said: “On-time performance is a core measure of our operational delivery and reliability. In the first quarter of 2026, we recorded an OTP of 65.6%. While we acknowledge that it was a complex period with extraordinary factors affecting flight schedules and operational performance, we apologise to all our customers who did not reach their destinations on time. We have previously been among the Top-5 airlines in the region for OTP, so today’s results are below our target. We shall focus on strengthening operational resilience and improving schedule reliability to ensure we deliver a consistent and dependable experience for our passengers.”

Since the third quarter of 2024, SalamAir has published its OTP results quarterly, reflecting the airline’s commitment to transparency and accountability. This approach enables passengers to make informed travel decisions while supporting best practices in operational reporting within the regional aviation sector.

SalamAir, Oman’s Low-Cost Carrier, commenced operations in 2017 and currently operates a fleet of 15 Airbus A320/A321 aircraft, with over 80 daily flights to 38 destinations.

(Source: SalamAir)