Anurak Lodge in Thailand embraces the ‘4Cs’

BANGKOK, 9 April 2026: Anurak Lodge, a 19-key nature-based ecolodge located on the edge of Khao Sok National Park in southern Thailand, has published its 2025 Impact Report.

The report outlines Anurak’s progress towards regenerative tourism principles guided by the ‘4Cs’ of conservation, community, culture and commerce, a framework developed by sustainable tourism advocacy body, The Long Run.

Part of Anurak Lodges’ commitment to regenerative tourism: planting indigenous tree species, garden-to-table tastes and immersion in nature.

The impact statement demonstrates how the lodge is embedding sustainability in all aspects of its operations. A key milestone in 2025 was the completion of a full year of consistent measurement of electricity, water and waste. The ecolodge also maintained its Travelife Gold Certification, reflecting adherence to internationally recognised sustainability standards.

The report shows that Anurak Lodge advanced its “Rainforest Rising” initiative, restoring land previously used for oil palm cultivation at the lodge. For food and pollination purposes, birds and insects prefer indigenous plant species such as black plum, Burmese grape tree, and cowa mangosteen. In 2025, 30 native trees were planted by guests staying at Anurak Lodge as part of Rainforest Rising.

Over the last 16 months, the lodge expanded its on-site gardens with 18 herb and vegetable varieties for garden-to-table guest dining. The vegetables and herbs are nourished by compost from a newly purchased HASS Food Waste Composter. The machine processes 10 kg of kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich compost within 24 hours.

Community impact remains central to operations. Some 82% of staff are hired locally. The lodge invests in ongoing training and development, covering topics from regenerative tourism to environmental management. In addition, Anurak Lodge supported five community initiatives in 2025, contributing to education, conservation and local cultural activities in surrounding villages.

There is more to be done. “Challenges remain, especially with soil health, water retention and reducing waste, such as plastics. We are measuring inputs and outcomes, which helps us advance our regenerative tourism goals,” said Newling-Ward.

Regenerative tourism aims to enhance or improve a place through tourism, not just mitigate negative impacts.

In 2026 and beyond, Anurak Lodge plans to focus on improving soil moisture through drip irrigation and composting, expanding forest restoration efforts, and deepening engagement with both guests and the community.

Guest activities at Anurak Lodge include guided forest hikes, bamboo rafting, cycling, and relaxing at the ecolodge’s Hornbill restaurant, which offers spectacular mountain views.

A variety of guest packages and activities at Anurak Lodge are available at https://anuraklodge.com/packages-specials/.

The Anurak Lodge 2025 Impact Report is available here.

About Anurak Community Lodge

Located a 75-minute drive from Surat Thani airport, a two-hour 30-minute drive from Phuket airport, and two hours from Krabi airport, Anurak Community Lodge is an award-winning eco-retreat for active lifestyle visitors who respect nature and local community traditions. The 19-key lodge offers Deluxe Green Double, Eco Double, Eco Twin options, plus one Superior Bungalow. Surrounded by spectacular limestone karst scenery, the lodge is an ideal base for exploring the adjacent Khao Sok National Park and the majestic Chiew Larn Lake.

(Source: Anurak Community Lodge)