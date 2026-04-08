Nepal embarks on Japan roadshow

SINGAPORE, 9 April 2026: Nepal has reinforced its presence in Japan’s tourism market with the successful completion of the Nepal Tourism Promotion and B2B Exchange Programme 2026, held in two sessions hosted in Tokyo and Osaka last week.

The first session took place at the Rihga Royal Hotel Tokyo on 2 April, followed by the second event on 5 April at the Rihga Royal Hotel Osaka, attended by 60 participants from Osaka and Nepal.

Photo credit: PATA Nepal Chapter.

Jointly organised by the PATA Nepal Chapter and the Nepal Tourism Board, in collaboration with the Nepal Airlines Corporation, the PATA Japan Chapter, and the PATA Chinese Taipei Chapter, the programme strengthened bilateral tourism cooperation. The initiative also coincided with the celebration of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Japan.

The Tokyo event attracted 90 participants, including a 23-member delegation from Nepal representing 12 leading tourism and hospitality companies. Across both sessions, Nepal showcased a diverse range of tourism offerings, including adventure, nature, culture, spirituality, and luxury experiences.

A notable highlight was the strong participation from Japan’s travel trade industry. Leading organisations such as JTB and the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), along with prominent tour operators and travel professionals, participated in the events — reflecting growing interest in Nepal as a destination for Japanese travellers.

The Destination Nepal presentation by the Nepal Tourism Board highlighted the country’s positioning as a destination offering authentic and diverse travel experiences. Additional presentations on the upcoming 6th Himalayan Travel Mart (HTM 2026) and Nepal Airlines Corporation emphasised improved connectivity and expanding opportunities for tourism and trade.

A cultural showcase, along with presentations of Nepal’s diverse tourism products, further enriched the programmes — offering participants deeper insights into the destination.

The B2B exchange sessions in both Tokyo and Osaka provided direct engagement between Nepalese travel sellers and Japanese outbound tour operators.

PATA Nepal General Secretary and NTB Executive Committee Member, Narendra Bhatta, commented: “Japan remains a highly valued source market for Nepal, and initiatives like these play a crucial role in building trust, strengthening partnerships, and creating meaningful business linkages. We are encouraged by the strong interest and engagement from the Japanese travel trade and look forward to further expanding our collaboration in the years ahead.”

(Source: PATA Nepal Chapter)