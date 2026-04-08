MATTA partners with MyTravelKaki

KUALA LUMPUR, 9 April 2026: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PMJ AI Sdn Bhd, the developer of the MyTravelKaki platform, on the sidelines of the MATTA Fair held in Kuala Lumpur last week.

The collaboration reflects MATTA’s continued commitment to advancing digitalisation in the tourism industry by enhancing the visibility, accessibility, and online booking potential of its members’ travel packages.

Through this partnership, both parties will explore developing a digital booking ecosystem, including a mobile application to support seamless promotion and booking of travel products. The initiative also aims to strengthen digital marketing capabilities and encourage greater adoption of technology among MATTA members.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, MATTA President Nigel Wong said this collaboration underscores MATTA’s commitment to innovation and to helping its members adapt to an increasingly digital travel landscape. By working with MyTravelKaki, MATTA aims to enhance the way travel products are marketed and distributed, while improving accessibility for consumers through integrated digital platforms.

PMJ AI Sdn Bhd Chief Technology Officer Justin Tang expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting that the company’s MyTravelKaki platform will empower travel businesses with advanced digital tools while enhancing the overall user experience for travellers. He added that this partnership will accelerate the development of a comprehensive and user-friendly ecosystem that connects travellers directly with MATTA members.

Under the MOU, MATTA will provide industry insights and support to facilitate the development and adoption of the platform. At the same time, PMJ AI Sdn Bhd will lead the design, development, and operation of the digital infrastructure.

The collaboration is expected to play a key role in strengthening Malaysia’s tourism digital ecosystem, in line with ongoing efforts to future-proof the industry and enhance its global competitiveness.

(Source: MATTA)