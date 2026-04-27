Air Astana postpones return of Middle East flights

SINGAPORE, 28 April 2026: Air Astana is extending the temporary suspension of flights to Dubai until 31 May due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Passengers affected by the cancellations are offered a full refund with no penalties or free rebooking in the same class of service for flights departing until 31 July inclusively.

Photo credit: Air Astana.

They are also offered re-routing to other Air Astana flights with departures until 31 July, subject to payment of any fare difference and airport taxes. The penalty fee applied for previously rebooked tickets is non-refundable.

In a statement released over the weekend, Air Astana said it continues to monitor the situation in the region and will inform passengers of any further changes.

(Source: Air Astana)