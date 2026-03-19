Tourism Australia: Green is our Gold

SYDNEY, 20 March 2026: Tourism Australia has launched a new sustainability initiative, Green is Our Gold, to rally the Australian tourism industry around a shared promise to protect and strengthen Australia’s natural environments, cultures and communities.

Tourism Australia launched the sustainability initiative at its annual conference, Destination Australia, earlier this week in Melbourne, which welcomed over 800 tourism industry professionals.

Photo credit: Tourism Australia.

The Green is Our Gold campaign responds to growing demand for tourism experiences that deliver positive social and environmental impact.

Tourism Australia’s Consumer Demand Project shows that sustainability is increasingly important to travellers, both in their everyday lives (77%) and in the way they choose to travel (70%).

There is also continued demand for sustainable practices among business events decision-makers, with three out of four incentive decision-makers (76%) ranking sustainability credentials as a significant driver of destination choice.

Tourism Australia Managing Director, Robin Mack, said: “Australia has a strong track record of sustainable growth in tourism, and many businesses have already embraced sustainability — delivering world-class experiences that are sensitive to our natural environments, our cultures and our communities.”

Green is Our Gold builds on the National Sustainability Framework for the Visitor Economy and the Sustainable Tourism Toolkit, launched by the Australian Government in 2023 alongside the State and Territory Tourism Ministers, and which is a key action under the national long-term visitor economy strategy, THRIVE 2030.

(Source: Tourism Australia)