Sun Group shines in Marriott expansion plans

HO CHI MINH CITY, 25 March 2026: Marriott International Inc has signed a multi-property agreement with Sun Group, Vietnam’s leading integrated destination and resort developer, to manage 10 new hotels and resorts, spanning eight of Marriott’s brands and comprising almost 4,500 keys across properties in Phu Quoc and Vung Tau.

The agreement is set to mark the debut of two brands in Vietnam: W Hotels and Moxy Hotels. These new properties are scheduled to open between 2027 and 2030, as integral elements of Sun Group’s developments.

Rendering: W Phu Quoc and Phu Quoc Marriott Resort & Spa.

Ten new hotels and resorts

Moxy Phu Quoc Hon Thom (501 keys, scheduled to open in 2026)

Fairfield by Marriott Phu Quoc Hon Thom (353 keys, scheduled to open in 2026)

W Phu Quoc (526 keys, scheduled to open in 2027)

Phu Quoc Marriott Resort & Spa (826 keys, scheduled to open in 2027)

The Westin Phu Quoc (527 keys, scheduled to open in 2027)

Le Méridien Phu Quoc (432 keys, scheduled to open in 2027)

Courtyard by Marriott Phu Quoc (300 keys, scheduled to open in 2027)

Vung Tau Marriott Hotel (300 keys, scheduled to open in 2030)

Moxy Vung Tau (350 keys, scheduled to open in 2030)

Four Points by Sheraton Vung Tau (350 keys, scheduled to open in 2030)

The signing ceremony was attended by key leaders from both companies, including Anthony Capuano, President and CEO of Marriott International; Rajeev Menon, President for Asia Pacific Excluding China (APEC), Marriott International; and Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sun Group.

“Vietnam is one of the world’s most dynamic markets for travel and tourism, so we are thrilled to be able to announce these 10 new hotels and resorts in collaboration with Sun Group,” said Marriott International President APEC Rajeev Menon. “Marriott’s portfolio in Vietnam has doubled since 2022…Our continued collaboration with Sun Group, one of the country’s most visionary developers with a proven track record of creating destination-defining projects, reinforces our commitment to the long-term future of Vietnam – including Phu Quoc, which is rapidly emerging as one of Asia’s most dynamic tourism destinations.’’

Phu Quoc will host APEC 2027, positioning the island on a global stage and creating lasting benefits for the entire region.

At Ruby Beach in southern Phu Quoc, Marriott is slated to launch five new hotels under five distinct brands — W Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Westin Hotels & Resorts, Le Méridien, and Courtyard by Marriott within an 88.4-hectare mixed-use development.

Phu Quoc has emerged as one of Asia’s most compelling tourism destinations with many attractions developed by Sun Group. Marriott’s portfolio of hotels is set to serve as hospitality anchors within a synchronised destination mode with direct access to iconic assets such as the world’s longest three-wire cable car to Hon Thom Island, large-scale theme and water parks, internationally acclaimed multimedia shows, the Kiss Bridge and Sunset Town — where fireworks illuminate the sky every night, 365 days a year.

(Source Marriott International)