IndiGo adjusts flights through to 28 March

NEW DELHI, 24 March 2026: In response to the situation in the Middle East, IndiGo will operate 252 weekly flights to and from the Middle East through to 28 March 2026.

IndiGo is almost back to operating its regular schedule with 126 weekly flights to and from Saudi Arabia and 28 weekly flights to and from Oman.

Photo credit: IndiGo.

Additionally, IndiGo will operate 98 weekly flights to and from the UAE.

The airline will continue to monitor the situation given the ongoing geopolitical risk, airspace restrictions, airport constraints, consistently rising fuel and insurance costs, and other uncertainties.

Schedule of IndiGo flights to and from the Middle East, until 28 March 2026.

Customers from the above cities in the Middle East will continue to be able to connect to multiple cities in India and beyond, using IndiGo’s network.

Additionally, as part of the network adjustments, planned operations to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah will remain suspended until 28 March 2026.

(Source: IndiGo)