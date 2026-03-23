Cathay Pacific expands partnership with Adyen

SINGAPORE, 24 March 2026: Adyen, a global financial technology platform, has announced the expansion of its longstanding partnership with Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s home airline.

Adyen is now providing direct acquiring services for the airline in markets including Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Japan, and most recently, India.

Adyen’s partnership with Cathay Pacific, which began in 2014, has evolved from its initial scope to become a core component of the airline’s global commerce strategy. With the successful implementation of direct acquiring in Cathay Pacific’s key markets, this expansion underscores Adyen’s role as a strategic growth partner, using direct acquiring capabilities to increase authorisation rates, reduce payment fees, and unlock new revenue.

Notably, with the recent rollout in India, Adyen’s acquiring solution ensures performance. Since its implementation, Cathay Pacific has achieved a 10% increase in authorisation rates.

(Source: Adyen)