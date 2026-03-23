AirAsia flies Bali-Melbourne route

MELBOURNE, 24 March 2026: AirAsia has introduced flights from Bali to Melbourne earlier this week, marking the start of the daily connection between the two cities.

Indonesia AirAsia deploys an A320 for the daily flight, adding an annual 130,000 seats on the route for Victorian travellers planning their next Bali or Indonesian getaway.

Photo credit: AirAsia. (L-R) Peppy Adi-Purnomo – VP Airline Business Development, South and South East Asia Melbourne Airport, Jim Parashos – Chief of Aviation, Melbourne Airport, Yohannes Jatmiko Heru Prasetyo, Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Melbourne, Captain Achmad Sadikin Abdurachman, General Manager of Indonesia AirAsia, Eddy Krismeidi Soemawilaga, Head of Indonesia Affairs and Policy, Indonesia AirAsia.

Indonesia AirAsia General Manager Captain Achmad Sadikin Abdurachman said the launch reflects strong demand for Bali and reiterated the airline’s commitment to Australia.

“Bali continues to be the most popular international holiday destination for Australians, and we’re excited to give Victorians another great value option when planning their next escape,” he said.

“This new service supports AirAsia’s goal to make travel more accessible for Australians who wish to experience Bali, while also discovering the many remarkable destinations across the wider Indonesian archipelago.”

“From Bali, passengers can easily connect to some of Indonesia’s fastest-growing destinations, including Labuan Bajo, the gateway to the iconic Komodo National Park; and Balikpapan, a vibrant culinary and cultural hub in Kalimantan, and to the Capital of Indonesia, Jakarta.”

The Melbourne to Denpasar service marks AirAsia’s third Australian route to Bali, complementing the airline’s existing services from Perth and Adelaide. The airline recently increased frequency out of Adelaide in response to rising demand from Australian travellers.

AirAsia is offering special promotional fares from Melbourne to Bali starting at AUD209 one way. Travellers can also grab a ‘Fly-Thru’ deal with fares starting from AUD289 one way from Melbourne to Singapore (via Bali), Melbourne to Bangkok from AUD316 (via Bali) and AUD316 from Melbourne to Phuket (via Bali).

Fares are bookable via the airasia MOVE app, airasia.com, online travel agents, and authorised travel partners.

(Source: AirAsia)