Coral Princess visits Singapore

SINGAPORE, 24 March 2026: Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess arrived in Singapore on Sunday, 22 March 2026, at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre as part of her 131-night World Cruise before sailing on the next chapter of her epic journey — a 56-night journey to Alaska and the West Coast of the United States.

Carrying 2,000 guests, Coral Princess is currently navigating a 35,000+ nautical mile ‘Circle Pacific’ itinerary spanning 60 ports across 19 countries with calls to 45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. This milestone voyage marks the most destinations ever visited on a Princess world Cruise, reinforcing the brand’s leadership in global exploration.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises. Coral Princess at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre,

The journey began in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on 5 January 2026, taking guests through the Panama Canal, Hawaii, French Polynesia, the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia after more than 70 days at sea.

The remaining part of the World Tour comprises several segments, which can be combined into a 56-night cruise from Singapore to Los Angeles.

The 14-night Thailand & Vietnam Cruise features stops in Samui Island and Laem Chabang, a Gulf of Thailand coastal port (overnight in Bangkok), Phu My (Ho Chi Minh City), Hanoi (overnight), Da Nang, before arriving in Hong Kong on 5 April, where the ship will stay overnight.

On an 11-night Japan, Korea and Taiwan cruise, the ship will continue north on a tour of Asia, visiting Taipei and Seogwipo in South Korea, before an extensive journey in Japan and arriving in Yokohama on 16 April.

The 31-night Alaska & North Pacific Crossing cruise will visit destinations in Japan, Alaska, Canada, Mexico and California. The ship will visit Japan (Miyako, Aomori, and Hakodate) before crossing the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and embarking on an extensive programme in Alaska. The ship then sails to Canada to visit Victoria and Vancouver, then onward to Seattle, Astoria (Oregon) and Santa Barbara. The ship will then make a maiden call at Ensenada, Mexico, and the journey will end in Los Angeles on 16 May.

After completing her World Cruise, Coral Princess will join seven other Princess ships in Alaska for Princess Cruises largest Alaska season, featuring eight ships, including the debut of the new Star Princess, 180 departures and 19 destinations.

Looking Ahead: 2027 World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific voyage

Coral Princess will sail the 129-night cruise from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles on 6 January 2027, visiting over 60 destinations across 20 countries. The voyage will feature a transit of the Panama Canal and visits to Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Japan, Alaska and Canada.

(Source: Princess Cruises)