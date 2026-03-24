Flights from Wuxi will boost Malaysia’s tourism

KUALA LUMPUR, 25 March 2026: Tourism Malaysia welcomed Juneyao Airlines’ inaugural direct flight connecting Sunan Shuofang International Airport in Wuxi and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on 20 March. It marked another important milestone in strengthening air connectivity between Malaysia and emerging cities in China.

Operating the route with a 164-seat A320neo, the new flight links Wuxi with Kuala Lumpur, with three weekly departures on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Flight time is five hours and 15 minutes.

Juneyao Airlines introduces direct flights from Wuxi to Kuala Lumpur.

Flight schedule

HO1563 departs Wuxi (WUX) at 2150 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 0310 (plus a day).

HO1564 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 0410 and arrives in Wuxi (WUX) at 0945. Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

This new scheduled route marks Juneyao Airlines’ continued expansion into Malaysia, following the successful launch of its Shanghai-Kuala Lumpur route.

The Wuxi-Kuala Lumpur service also improves accessibility for travellers connecting through Kuala Lumpur to other Malaysian destinations such as Tawau and Penang.

China has flights to Malaysia from 30 cities to Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Kota Kinabalu, totalling 871 flights weekly.

“The launch of the latest direct service between Wuxi and Kuala Lumpur reflects the growing momentum in Malaysia–China tourism connectivity,’ said Tourism Malaysia Director General Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim. “The introduction of this route by Juneyao Airlines not only strengthens air connectivity between China and Malaysia, but also opens the door for more travellers from Wuxi and the surrounding region to discover Malaysia’s unique charm, rich culture and diverse travel experiences”.

On arrival in Malaysia, passengers on the inaugural flight were welcomed by Tourism Malaysia Senior Deputy Director Noriah Jaafar and representatives from Juneyao Airlines.

The launch of this scheduled service aligns with the strategic goals of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) by expanding international access and strengthening Kuala Lumpur’s position as a regional hub. Improved air connectivity is expected to encourage repeat visits, boost tourism expenditure, and further elevate Malaysia’s appeal as a destination known for its vibrant culture, world-class cuisine, diverse shopping, and unique travel experiences.

China remains one of Malaysia’s most significant source markets for tourism. In 2025, Malaysia welcomed 4.7 million visitors from China, a 25.1% year-on-year increase, highlighting the market’s strong recovery and sustained travel demand.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)