Registration open for Thailand Tourism Forum 2026

BANGKOK, 1 December 2025: As Thailand prepares to enter a new era of tourism, the 2026 curtain-raiser, Thailand Tourism Forum (TTF) 2026, will convene on 22 January.

Registration is open for the 15th edition of the nation’s largest and most influential hospitality. The event returns to the Athenee Hotel, Bangkok, attracting the travel industry’s sharpest thinkers, disruptors, and decision-makers.

C9 Hotelworks Managing Director Bill Barnett.

C9 Hotelworks organises TTF as part of the company’s C9 Sessions series. Over 1,000 attendees are expected at the TTF event.

C9 Hotelworks Managing Director Bill Barnett explains: “This year’s theme, ‘A World of Change’, sets the tone for an afternoon designed to challenge assumptions and forward-looking insights. At a time when global tourism patterns are shifting, and Thailand’s visitor landscape is diversifying, TTF 2026 offers an unfiltered view of the market forces shaping the next decade.”

The programme will open with the BRAC prequel — an energetic dive into how food, beverage, design, and technology are rewriting Thai consumer culture. From the fight for culinary identity to the reinvention of food delivery and the rise of “third spaces,” BRAC sets the stage for a larger discussion on experience-driven hospitality.

The main forum moves quickly into the realities of hotel investment, the complexities of Thailand’s evolving accommodation landscape, and the tension between lifestyle and legacy brands.

Speakers from STR, QUO, Horwath HTL, JLL, Delivering Asia, Central Pattana, Marriott International, and other major players will decode data, unpack new ownership models, and confront the challenges of resilience in an era where operational vulnerability can no longer be ignored.

Sustainability, a recurring thread, returns with more profound urgency — shifting beyond compliance to become a strategic imperative for long-term value creation. The afternoon concludes with networking cocktails hosted by Marriott International and The Athenee Hotel, offering a rare opportunity for high-level conversations in an informal setting.

With Thailand’s tourism sector at a pivotal moment, TTF 2026 stands as the industry’s annual reset — fast, focused, and unapologetically relevant.

Registration is now open. Link to register CLICK

(Source: C9 Hotelworks)