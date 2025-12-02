BANGKOK, 1 December 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts celebrates another accolade with the Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives named one of the ‘Favourite Overseas Leisure Hotels’ at the inaugural Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.

This distinguished recognition, determined entirely by readers’ votes, represents a milestone for the private island retreat, which opened its doors on 1 April 2025.

To be recognised alongside leading global hospitality brands within months of opening underscores the resort’s commitment to exceptional guest experience and the powerful resonance it has created with travellers across the region. At Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, gracious Thai hospitality meets Maldivian allure, as guests are immersed in endless personal space. With its collection of breathtaking beachfront and overwater villas, this secluded sanctuary offers elevated comfort, modern amenities, and private stretches of sand or sea for the ultimate in serene tranquillity.

The resort delivers world-class dining experiences across multiple distinctive venues, from vibrant live cooking stations at The Gallery to fresh-caught seafood at Bluefin, handcrafted cocktails at Sunset Social, and intimate gastronomic moments at The Club. Complementing these culinary experiences is SPA Cenvaree, where one-of-a-kind, transformative wellness journeys draw upon centuries-old Thai healing traditions and locally sourced natural ingredients to restore body, mind, and spirit.

“We are deeply honoured to be recognised by the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East community,” said Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives Cluster General Manager Andrew Jansson. “This award reflects the genuine care and commitment our team puts into creating stays that feel calm, personal, that are both distinctly Maldivian and authentically Thai. Our focus has always been on curated experiences, refined elegance, and meaningful connection to the island’s natural beauty. It is advantageous to know that our guests feel this throughout their experience with us.”

For more information on the award-winning Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives or to make a reservation, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cglm

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)