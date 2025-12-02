Ponant unifies loyalty programmes

SINGAPORE, 3 December 2025: Ponant Explorations Group introduces its ‘Status Match’ initiative across all loyalty programmes in its brand portfolio after acquiring Aqua Expeditions last January.

Historically, Ponant Explorations, Paul Gauguin Cruises, and Ponant Yachting have shared a unified loyalty programme, branded Ponant Yacht Club. At the same time, Aqua Expeditions operates its own Circolo Aqua programme, launched last September.

Photo credit: Ponant Exlorations Group.

With this new Status Match initiative, Ponant Explorations Group brings all its loyalty programmes under a single framework, offering guests recognition and benefits across the group’s brands.

“Uniting our loyalty programmes under one framework ensures our guests are recognised and rewarded seamlessly across all brands,” explained the group’s Asia Pacific CEO, Deb Corbett. “This Status Match initiative strengthens the value we offer our most loyal travellers and reflects our commitment to providing an elevated and consistent guest experience.”

Aqua Expeditions introduces reciprocal privileges through the Ponant Explorations Group status-match initiative.

For Circolo Aqua members, this means access to tier-matched privileges when booking with Ponant brands.

Additional onboard credits of up to EUR50 per person.

Priority services and dedicated support from the Ponant reservations team.

(Source: Ponant Explorations Group)