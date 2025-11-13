W Singapore – Sentosa Cove wins SHA award

SINGAPORE, 14 November 2025: W Singapore – Sentosa Cove has been honoured with the biennial Singapore Hotel Sustainability Award 2025, presented by the Singapore Hotel Association (SHA).

The award recognises hotels that demonstrate excellence in sustainable practices, environmental stewardship, and community collaboration within Singapore’s hospitality industry.

In partnership with BE WTR, the hotel has eliminated single-use plastic bottles across restaurants and event spaces by implementing in-house bottling of still and sparkling water. As part of its 2025 transformation journey, all guestrooms will also be equipped with advanced water filtration systems, eliminating the need for plastic water bottles. This move is set to save over 350,000 bottles annually.

Solar power and smart energy management

The resort has installed more than 680 rooftop solar panels to reduce its reliance on non-renewable energy sources, and is expected to save approximately 500,000 kWh per year. Halogen lights have been replaced with energy-saving LED fixtures across the property.

Complementing this is the integration of innovative technologies, including guestroom motion sensors, balcony door sensors and an AHU optimiser system with smart sensors that dynamically adjust airflow based on real-time building load and events.

This cutting-edge technology enhances energy efficiency without compromising the guest experience. As an overall result, the hotel reduced its energy consumption by 7.9% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Responsible Sourcing

W Singapore – Sentosa Cove has also been recognised by the Singapore Food Agency with a mid-tier farm-to-table award. This honour highlights the hotel’s commitment to sourcing locally, with 15% of eggs and fish procured from Singapore farms. It supports local agriculture, reducing food miles and ensuring fresher produce for guests.

The hotel’s signature restaurant, The Kitchen Table, serves responsibly sourced seafood and fresh herbs grown on-site in an edible vertical garden created in partnership with Grobrix.

(Source: W Singapore – Sentosa Cove)