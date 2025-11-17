PATTAYA, Thailand, 18 November 2025: The 4th edition of the Royal Cliff Junior Tennis Thailand Championship, sponsored by Supersports, K-Swiss, Carabao, Technifibre, Vitala and School Tennis 10, concluded last week, attracting 150 young players and more than 300 spectators to Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness.

Junior athletes aged between four and 14 years from both Thailand and overseas competed across multiple categories, showcasing exceptional skills, sportsmanship, and a passion for the sport. One of the most memorable highlights was the Under-six category, which received tremendous cheers from the audience as the young competitors played with incredible determination and effort despite their age.

Another popular highlight was the ‘Challenge the CEO’ session, where 10 young players were selected through a lucky draw. The challenge was filled with lots of cheering and laughter.

Alongside the exciting matches, the event also offered a range of family-friendly activities, including art and craft booths, a chess zone, a massage corner and multiple food stations, creating a warm and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone.

As part of Royal Cliff’s continued commitment to supporting youth tennis development in Thailand, the Royal Cliff Junior Tennis Championship remains an impactful platform where the next generation of tennis players can learn, grow and shine through competition, friendship and inspiration.

Fitz Club, the elite sports centre under the Royal Cliff banner, continues to cement its reputation as a premier destination for professional and recreational athletes. Renowned past ATP players such as Nikolay Davydenko,

Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Paradorn Srichaphan, Danai Udomchoke, and Denis Istomin have trained at this facility, utilising its courts, which are designed to replicate the conditions of the Australian Open. Fitz Club’s rich history includes hosting a variety of sporting events, from Junior and Senior Tennis tournaments to Squash championships and Table Tennis competitions, further establishing its legacy in the world of sports. Fitz Club is excited to present new sports facilities, including pickleball, futsal, basketball and badminton.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, please visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub.

(Source: Your Stories — Royal Cliff Hotel Group)