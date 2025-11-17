DUBAI, UAE, 18 November 2025: Emirates is showcasing a diverse range of innovative products and introducing new technologies at the Dubai Airshow 2025, which got underway on Monday, 17 November.

The spotlight is on all three commercial aircraft types in its fleet: the Airbus A380, Boeing 777, and Airbus A350, the latest addition to the family.

Emirates Flight Training Academy’s (EFTA) recently delivered Gamebird GB1 aircraft, as well as its Diamond DA42-VI aircraft, are also on static display throughout the Dubai Airshow week ending 21 November.

Unveiling smart technologies

At the Dubai Airshow, Emirates’ exhibition stand brings the future of air travel to life with cutting-edge AI-powered customer experiences. Visitors can step through the Smart Corridor, an advanced biometric gateway that verifies passenger identities in real-time, eliminating the need for passports or boarding passes. The stand also features the airline’s newly launched Biometric Selfie Registration, a convenient feature now available on the Emirates App.

The airline is also demonstrating its AI-Enhanced Customer Handling functionality, offering visitors a glimpse into what future airport journeys will look like. Developed using NVIDIA AI infrastructure, this innovation can identify Emirates customers as soon as they enter the airport through IoT cameras positioned at key entry points. The AI technology provides the airport team with real-time visibility of passengers’ locations. It is designed to improve both operational efficiency and the overall customer experience by offering them more personalised service throughout their journey. This future concept will first be tested at Emirates’ First Class Check-in Area in Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) before being expanded to Emirates Lounges across all concourses.

Emirates is also showcasing its Smart Skies Turbulence Management system, a pioneering, multi-layered approach designed to enhance flight safety, comfort, and efficiency by intelligently managing turbulence.

Upcycled for a new purpose

The highly successful ‘Aircrafted by Emirates’ initiative, led by Emirates Engineering, has taken a bold new step forward with the introduction of a range of new products. Innovation meets technology in the Atelier Collection, featuring a state-of-the-art Morphing Coffee Table. Meanwhile, the Maintenance Collection features prototypes such as the Tricycle, the Mechanic Apron, and the Tool Belt. Each item is crafted from durable, high-performance materials, ensuring a reliable and functional final product that has been thoughtfully repurposed for Emirates Engineering personnel.

Select pieces from previous collections—highly regarded by aviation enthusiasts and collectors — will also be showcased. The ongoing charity initiative, Aircrafted KIDS — The Fabric Collection, has already distributed over 3,700 backpacks to schoolchildren across Africa and Asia. Meanwhile, Aircrafted by Emirates – The Leather Collection offers an extensive range of travel bags, some of which are available for purchase online through The Emirates Official Store.

Emirates will also display sustainably sourced products used onboard. These include the Business Class loungewear set made from botanic fibres, Emirates’ exclusive VOYA range of comfort and beauty essentials, Economy Class blankets crafted from recycled plastic bottles, among other products.

The future is here

Taking place at its purpose-built venue at the Dubai World Central from 17 to 21 November 2025, this year’s Dubai Airshow is themed ‘The Future is Here’, and will welcome thousands of visitors, manufacturers, and industry leaders from around the world to exchange insights, explore emerging trends, and experience the latest advancements in aviation and aerospace firsthand.

For more information on flights and fares or to make a booking, visit www.emirates.com.

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)