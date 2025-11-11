Hilton names SVP brand management APEC

SINGAPORE, 12 November 2025: Hilton has announced the appointment of Tal Shefer as senior vice president of Brand Management, Asia Pacific.

The appointment underscores Hilton’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its brand presence across the Asia Pacific.

Hilton’s senior vice president of Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Tal Shefer.

Shefer oversees Hilton’s brand strategy in the Asia Pacific region, driving growth across the company’s portfolio of brands.

This includes Hilton’s latest push in the luxury and lifestyle segment, where it plans to expand its current portfolio of over 160 trading properties by 50%, to more than 250 in the coming years.

Shefer’s career exemplifies Hilton’s culture of growth and opportunity. He has advanced through a series of leadership roles across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), bringing over two decades of experience and expertise in hotel management and brand operations to his new role.

Most recently, he served as vice president, Brand Operations, EMEA, where he oversaw all managed and franchised hotel openings and transitions, playing a pivotal role in shaping the region’s focused service strategy across multiple brands and markets.

(Source: Hilton)